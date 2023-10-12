K-9 shot in search for kidnapping suspect in Bartow County: sources

article

Law enforcement officers from Bartow County and Cartesville are on the scene of a shooting involving one of their K-9s.

It happened at a truck stop along U.S. 411 near Tellus Drive, just off of Interstate 75 in Cartersville.

Police sources say the K-9 was shot multiple times.

Law enforcement surrounds a car along U.S. 411 near Tellus Driver on Oct. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m. and saw car in a retention pond near the gas station. Police officers appeared to be scouring the nearby woods.

Police sources say the driver of the car is believed to be a kidnapping suspect out of Floyd County. The source says officers used the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but ended up crashing.

Law enforcement surrounds a car along U.S. 411 near Tellus Driver on Oct. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

The driver then ran off into the woods.

Information about the suspect has not been released by officials.

This image provided by GDOT shows emergency vehicles along U.S. 411 at Tellus Road on Oct. 12, 2023. (GDOT)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.