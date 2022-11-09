Expand / Collapse search
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

Buckhead
Car break-ins leave Buckhead post office workers in fear

Some of the female employees who work at this Buckhead location say they're fearful of entering and leaving work at night knowing these thieves are still out there.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees.

It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday.

A total of seven cars were hit over the two days.

Various items, including a handgun, were stolen.

A female employee told FOX 5 she is worried about her safety due to what she calls poor security.

The shifts are long and can start or end in the dark.

"It's dangerous because it is dark in that parking lot," one victim of car larceny said.

That worker says the facility needs comprehensive lighting, security cameras and an electronic gate instead of the manual one that she says is usually left unlocked.

FOX 5 reached out to the regional post office for information, but had not heard back as of late Wednesday afternoon.