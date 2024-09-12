Carrollton police dismantle organized retail theft rings

Two major organized retail crime theft cases were cracked by the Carrollton Police Department. The thefts occurred in dozens of stores across the Southeast.

Investigators say the cases were very involved and time-consuming and took a lot of collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in Georgia and across state lines.

"The organized retail theft crime is huge across the country right now and the loss amount is tremendous," said Carrollton Police Lt. Blake Hitchcock.

Lt. Hitchcock says they've made significant arrests in organized retail theft crimes.

Lowe’s stores targeted by retail theft ring

One involved Lowe's stores across the Southeast.

Investigators say an employee at this Lowe's in Carrollton, 20-year-old Lathan Johnson, gave information from various contractor and business accounts to two men, Qwaitraz Fenner and Dewaan Mack.

"And they were buying gift cards and other merchandise, and getting away with that," said Lt. Hitchcock.

Police say they got away with their scheme for months until Carrollton police caught up with them.

"They were doing it in about 34 stores that Lowe's was able to discover in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The loss, so far, is around $100,000.

Retail thieves target jewelry from Walmart

In a separate case, Carrollton police arrested one woman and are closing in on a second person, in thefts from Walmart.

"This is an organized group. This is not your isolated shoplifter going in and stealing," said Lt. Hitchcock.

Police say they stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from more than 30 Walmart stores in the Southeast, including the store in Carrollton.

"They were going into the jewelry case and actually stealing jewelry," said Lt. Hitchcock.

In both these cases, those arrested are being charged with organized retail theft crimes, which carries a much stiffer penalty than felony shoplifting, including longer jail time and bigger fines.

"Organized retail theft has a bigger penalty, so hopefully we can bring this to a halt," said Lt. Hitchcock.

Police say as other jurisdictions complete their investigations, there will likely be additional arrests in both these cases.