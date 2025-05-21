Carroll County warns residents of scam texts targeting property owners

The Brief Carroll County residents are receiving scam text messages falsely claiming their properties are scheduled for auction; these messages offer fraudulent "help" with tax issues. The Tax Commissioner’s Office warns that they will never contact residents via text about property matters; official tax sale information is available on their website. Residents are advised to avoid responding to these messages, refrain from sharing personal information, and report incidents to law enforcement.



Carroll County authorities are warning residents to be on alert for scam text messages falsely claiming their properties are scheduled for auction.

What we know:

According to the Carroll County Tax Commissioner’s Office, several residents have reported receiving fraudulent messages offering to "help" resolve tax issues or promising payment without the involvement of other heirs. Officials emphasized that these messages are scams and urged residents not to respond.

Authorities said while the county’s authorized tax sale vendor may occasionally contact property owners by phone to discuss payment arrangements, they will never request personal or sensitive information via text.

What they're saying:

"The Tax Commissioner’s Office will never contact you by text message about your property," the office stated in a public notice. "Official tax sale information is posted on our website and can be confirmed directly with our office."

What you can do:

The scam appears to be targeting vulnerable property owners, particularly those with inherited or estate-held properties, and could lead to fraudulent claims or the loss of ownership.

Officials advised anyone receiving such messages to:

Avoid responding;

Refrain from sharing personal or property information;

Report the incident to law enforcement.

Victims of the scam are encouraged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916 during business hours or call 911 to file a report.

For verified details regarding the upcoming June 3, 2025 tax sale, residents should contact the Carroll County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-830-5826 or visit https://carrollcountygatax.com.