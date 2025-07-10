'Dangerous' felon arrested after 6-hour manhunt in Georgia, deputies say

article

The Brief A convicted felon led deputies on a chase in Middle Georgia in June 26. A video posted on Facebook shows the start of the chase. Officials say Stephen Smith was wanted in three counties.



A convicted felon is back in custody after a six-hour manhunt in Middle Georgia.

Deputies say Stephen Smith tried to flee from a traffic stop in Twiggs County in late June.

What we know:

The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office said that the situation began when a deputy spotted Smith driving a Ford Fusion on Sgoda Road on June 26. Smith reportedly had open felony warrants for his arrest out of Jones, Macon-Bibb, and Twiggs counties.

When the deputy tried to stop Smith, officials say he fled onto Interstate 16, reaching speeds of over 120 mph during the chase.

Video posted by the agency on Facebook showed the start of the chase.

The pursuit eventually ended on Confederate Way, where officials say Smith drove off the road, crashed through a metal gate and crashed into a tree. He then fled on foot into a swampy area between I-16 and the Bibb County Range.

After searching for six hours, Smith was found in the woods off Lower Poplar Street by a Bibb County deputy. Officials say he had a handgun at the time of his arrest.

What we don't know:

While officials described Smith as a "dangerous felon," they did not give details about what he was wanted for or what charges he may be facing.

What's next:

Smith's now in custody at the Macon-Bibb County Jail.