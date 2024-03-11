Brothers sentenced to prison for murder attempt during argument over 'Mexican politics and religion'

article

Two brothers will serve decades in prison for trying to murder their housemate during a reportedly heated argument over Mexican politics and religion.

On March 11, a Carroll County jury convicted 56-year-old Hector Rodriguez and 47-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. Hector Rodriguez was also found guilty of trying to flee from a police officer and driving under the influence.

According to information presented in court, the brothers assaulted the other man in the house they all rented together on Maple Street near South Street.

Witnesses told police that the altercation started over an argument about Mexican politics and religion and escalated when Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra mocked the faith and ripped off the victim’s Saint Jude pendant from his neck.

The victim said in court that when he tried to leave the home, Hector Rodriguez gave his brother a pocket knife and yelled "Kill him." The man tried to run, was caught and was stabbed in his right arm - lacerating an artery.

The victim was able to run to a church parking lot, where he was noticed by a University of West Georgia student who called 911.

Medics were able to save his life by stopping the bleeding with a tourniquet and then life-flighted him to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for emergency surgery.

The brothers tried to flee from the scene but were stopped by officers.

Investigators say officers found two knives on Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra - one of which tested positive for the victim’s DNA.

"This was essentially a hate crime that would have resulted in a murder if not for the quick action of Carrollton Police Department," Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney John Herbert Cranford said in a statement. "I am thankful that this victim will be able to practice his faith freely while these defendants spend decades in Georgia’s prison system."

Following their conviction, a superior court judge sentenced Hector Rodriguez to 20 years in prison followed by 11 years on probation and Jesus Rodriguez Vicerra to 30 years in prison - the maximum possible sentence for the crime.