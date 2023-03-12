Argument over "Mexican politics and religion" leaves potential stabbing victim in critical condition

article

The Carrollton Police Department is investigating what officers believe was a brutal stabbing over Mexican politics and religion Saturday evening.

Two brothers, Hector and Jesus Rodriguez, were accused of using a sharp object to attack, and possibly stab, Gonzalo Garza-Garcia when their intense conversation took a left turn. It all happened in the area of Maple Street near South Street.

Police said the two brothers then fled in a vehicle, but were promptly arrested after a short chase.

Garza-Garcia, the victim, was flown to an Atlanta hospital in critical condition. Officials said he was "bleeding badly."

Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone with helpful information to contact the department as soon as possible. Tips can be submitted online on their official website.