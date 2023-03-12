Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Argument over "Mexican politics and religion" leaves potential stabbing victim in critical condition

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carrollton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jesus Rodriguez, Hector Rodriguez (Credit: Carrollton Police Department)

CARROLLTON, Ga. - The Carrollton Police Department is investigating what officers believe was a brutal stabbing over Mexican politics and religion Saturday evening.

Two brothers, Hector and Jesus Rodriguez, were accused of using a sharp object to attack, and possibly stab, Gonzalo Garza-Garcia when their intense conversation took a left turn. It all happened in the area of Maple Street near South Street.

Police said the two brothers then fled in a vehicle, but were promptly arrested after a short chase.

Garza-Garcia, the victim, was flown to an Atlanta hospital in critical condition. Officials said he was "bleeding badly."

Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone with helpful information to contact the department as soon as possible. Tips can be submitted online on their official website.