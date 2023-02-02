Georgia sheriff raffling off 30 guns in 30 days in April

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is having a unique, somewhat controversial, raffle to raise money.

Every day during the month of April, the sheriff's office will raffle off gun.

"Thirty guns in 30 days raffle, handguns and rifles, shotguns people would use for hunting. We're trying to be mindful of safety, so we don't have assault rifles," said Sheriff Terry Langley.

Tickets are $100 each. The proceeds are used for programs that are not in the budget, such as summer camps for children, the monthly firearms safety course and the citizen's academy.

Sheriff Langley says ticket sales just started, and already they have sold close to 100 of the 500 tickets.

"We have a lot of hunters a lot of gun owners here," said Sheriff Langley.

He has also heard from those who do not like the raffle. Those who say there are already too many guns on the streets.

"I've been in this business 40 years and criminals commit crimes, not things. A weapon is just a method, a tool used by an evil person, but it's the evil person that commits the crime," said Sheriff Langley.

Participants do not have to be a Carroll County resident to buy a raffle ticket, but they do have to be 21. Winners will have to pass a background check.

Sheriff Langley says they did a similar raffle in the past and raised enough money to fund the camps and other programs for a few years.

"It's very popular here, I know it's not popular everywhere. We've looked at other ways to raise money, but this is by far the best way because in the area we live we have people who purchase guns either for their protection or sporting," said Sheriff Langley.

The raffle will take place every day in April live on the sheriff's office Facebook page.