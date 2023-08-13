Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County

Georgia man convicted of sexual crimes after young victim tells family about abuse

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Charles Brian Shoemake, 42 (Credit: Carroll County Jail)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is waiting to learn his sentence after being convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

Charles Brian Shoemake, 42, of Roopville faced a Carroll County jury on Friday as they returned the guilty verdict.

During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence showing Shoemake repeatedly molested a 13-year-old victim in February and March in 2022.

That evidence included pornography the victim told two relatives Shoemake made her watch from his cellphone. With a search warrant, officials discovered Shoemake had multiple cellphones and other electronic devices housing over 100 images of child pornography, corroborating the victim's claims.

"As in most sex-crimes cases, the victim was the only witness to the crimes she endured," District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr. said. "The District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have immense respect for her resilience and bravery."

Shoemake was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest, enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of child molestation, and four counts of sexual exploitation of children. At minimum, he will face a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by life on probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

He will learn his official sentence on a later date.