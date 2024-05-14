State trooper shoots at suspect during chase, causing crash

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a state trooper opened fire on a suspect during a chase through Carroll County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from Post 4, Villa Rica joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit of a suspect near Banks Circle and Highway 5 at around 3:19 p.m.

One trooper reportedly fired shots at the suspect, causing their vehicle to crash.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ A shooting involving Georgia State Patrol troopers and a motorist is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation along Banks Circle near Highway 5 in Villa Rica on May 14, 2024.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working on finding out more information in this case.

The GBI has been called to investigate, as is the standard protocol any time that a Georgia officer is involved in a shooting.