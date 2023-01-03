Police: Missing Clayton County woman with schizophrenia last seen on New Year's Eve

article

Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 69-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve.

Officials say Carol Hescott's family last saw her at around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 at a home on the 5600 block of Grand River Road in College Park.

The family members told police that Hescott left on foot and that she had been diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the missing 69-year-old woman.

Hescott is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing woman was last known to be wearing a red and white striped shirt and a skirt with a floral pattern.

If you have any information about where Hescott could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8.