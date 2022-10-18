Expand / Collapse search
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Morrow
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Morrow Police Department)

MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside.

The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. 

The victims, who police say had a small child with them, sped off and called 911. 

Officers at the scene found Johnson, who tried to flee on foot but was apprehended.

(Morrow Police Department)

The Morrow Police Department shared photos on its Facebook page of Johnson in the back of a patrol car and a handgun he had on his person.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during a crime, and hijacking a motor vehicle.