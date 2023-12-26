Carjacking chaos in Powder Springs: 2 captured, 1 on the run

article

An armed teenager and another person is in custody as officers search for a third person who is on the run after bailing out from a vehicle at the end of a high-speed chase on Tuesday.

The area of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road was closed down after one of the officers giving chase got into a car crash.

This started when officers were alerted to a vehicle reported having been carjacked around 3 p.m. after it passed a Flock camera, according to the Powder Springs Police Department.

Officers chased the vehicle at least another two miles down New Macland Road to near McEachern High School.

The driver eventually pulled in behind a home, ditched the vehicle, and ran.

Officers were able to take a 16-year-old boy immediately into custody. Police say he was armed with a firearm.

The two others were seen running into the woods, eastbound towards Old Lost Mountain Road.

Law enforcement officers flooded the area in search of those individuals.

"Another point of interest, we know from the juvenile that was captured that they are from out of Cobb County, they are not close by at all, so, they are probably not going to know where they are at, so they are just going to be on foot in the area," said Powder Springs Capt. Anthony Stallings.

The second person was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

Descriptions, names, and ages of the two others who ran from the vehicle were not immediately available.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

