Caring for Others sending multiple trucks with supplies to south Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 3, 2024 10:42am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization Caring for Others has mobilized to provide much-needed relief and supplies to storm victims across Georgia. 

Early Thursday morning, multiple trucks packed with supplies rolled out of Atlanta. 

The organization has been collecting a wide range of supplies, along with monetary donations, to distribute to areas hardest hit by recent storms, including Augusta and Valdosta. 