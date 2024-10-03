Caring for Others sending multiple trucks with supplies to south Georgia
ATLANTA - The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization Caring for Others has mobilized to provide much-needed relief and supplies to storm victims across Georgia.
Early Thursday morning, multiple trucks packed with supplies rolled out of Atlanta.
The organization has been collecting a wide range of supplies, along with monetary donations, to distribute to areas hardest hit by recent storms, including Augusta and Valdosta.