Caring for Others sending multiple trucks with supplies to south Georgia

Image 1 of 10 ▼

The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization Caring for Others has mobilized to provide much-needed relief and supplies to storm victims across Georgia.

Early Thursday morning, multiple trucks packed with supplies rolled out of Atlanta.

MOST RECENT HURRICANE HELENE STORIES

The organization has been collecting a wide range of supplies, along with monetary donations, to distribute to areas hardest hit by recent storms, including Augusta and Valdosta.