Car thief arrested after returning to scene of the crime

Lilia Rojo's home surveillance camera was rolling when a thief stole her car Monday afternoon, then drove it back to her house where police were working the case.

Juan Demaio Daniel, 43, was reportedly trying to outrun Hapeville police after fleeing a traffic stop, when he spotted Rojo's running car, unoccupied, in the garage of her home on Wanda Circle in Atlanta.

Rojo's niece, Carolina Melendez, said surveillance video showed, "When my aunt went downstairs turned on the car, revved it up. She came back up, three minutes later we see the guy running towards the garage, and he took a little time to get in the car and run away."

Rojo's niece translated for her aunt who told FOX 5 when she went to check on her car it was gone. "She looked outside she saw a lot of police outside chasing the guy. She never knew the subject was running toward her house," said Melendez.

Officers responded to the woman's cry for help and were radioing a description of the stolen vehicle when things took an unexpected turn. Rojo spotted her vehicle driving back up the street toward her home. Melendez explained, "When my auntie saw that the car was coming toward the house, that's when she started telling police, 'That's my car! That's my car!' The police couldn't believe it. They were really confused how the car came back to the same house. "

That's right. The suspect somehow wound up back at Rojo's home, where police were still on the scene. An officer drew his weapon ordering Daniel to stop the car, and he was taken into custody without incident.

"When the police asked him why he came back to the same place where he stole the car," said Melendez, "his answer was he got lost getting out the neighborhood."

Melendez said her aunt is thankful he did. "It was a blessing the car came back," said Melendez. "It was really confusing but she is so thankful the car is here with her."

