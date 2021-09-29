Car crashes into train in Union City

article

Union City police are on the scene of a train accident involving a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Jonesboro Road and Watson Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officials have not released any information about what led up to the collision between the train and a car.

So far there is no word on any injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

