Car crashes into train in Union City
article
UNION CITY - Union City police are on the scene of a train accident involving a vehicle early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Jonesboro Road and Watson Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Officials have not released any information about what led up to the collision between the train and a car.
So far there is no word on any injuries in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS