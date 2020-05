Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a northwest Atlanta townhome.

It happened overnight at the Magnolia Park apartments.

May 12, 2020 - Car crashes into townhome (FOX 5)

Police said a mom and her two children were inside the home. The mom has minor injuries.

The kids weren't hurt, according to police.

Investigators are checking to see if an SUV found nearby is connected to the crash.