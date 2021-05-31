Car crashes into Buckhead bookstore

article

Employees at a Buckhead-area bookstore spent Memorial Day afternoon cleaning up after a car crashed through one of its display windows.

It happened at the Barnes & Noble located at 2900 Peachtree Road NW at the intersection of Peachtree Avenue NE. The driver of a Toyota Corolla accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and ran over the handicap parking sign and into the side of the business.

Photos taken at the scene show one of the display windows pushed into the store by the impact and brickwork at the base of the window shattered.

A car crashed into an Atlanta bookstore on May 31, 2021 (FOX 5)

Fire officials roped off the area while crews worked to remove the car from the store.

The damage appears to have been contained to the façade.

No one in the store was injured and the driver, while shaken up, was OK.

No word on if the driver will face charges.

The driver's name has not been released.

