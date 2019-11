The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C.

The tree’s arrival came after a 2,000 mile cross-country journey from Carson National Forest in New Mexico to the nation’s capital.

Along the way, the 60-foot Blue Spruce tree made 31 stops in nine states.

The tree will be lit by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, during a ceremony on the West Front Lawn.