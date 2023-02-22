1 injured in Canton shooting, search for gunman continues

One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Canton and police say the gunman is still on the run.

"We heard rapid gunfire, it sounded as if the entire clip of ammo was shot," said Rebecca Henderson, who works on Oak Side Drive.

Henderson says she looked out the window of her office building and says she saw a man run up the street. She ran to the door and locked it.

A man who lives down the road says he saw was what was happening from his porch.

"A guy was chasing another car, shooting at it," he said.

The man says he told the neighborhood children to get inside.

"I told them kids, when it was happening, to get back in the house, and don't come back out!" said the man.

Canton Police swarmed the neighborhoods along Oak Side Drive. Police say one man had been shot and was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators blocked off a portion of the road and used dogs and drones to search for the shooter.

"You could see the blue lights in different places, they had a perimeter set up," said a woman who lives nearby.

"Several offices around there were on lockdown," said Connie Holtzclaw, who works nearby.

Hours later, police say the shooter still had not been captured. Those who live and work around here are hoping he's found soon.

"Hopefully, they can figure out what happened, and catch the person who did this," said Henderson.

No word on the condition of the man who was shot.