Canton police want names in jewelry store heist

Canton police are investigating a burglary at the Kay Jewelers on Cumming Highway, and they say they may need the public's help.

Officers were called to the jewelry store on Jan. 4 at 11:36 p.m. When they arrived, they said all points of entry to the business were secured, and they didn't see anyone in or around the business.

Officers were called back to the store the following morning after a burglary was reported.

During the second investigation of the scene, officers found that the burglar(s) entered the building by cutting a hole through the roof. Authorities say an unknown amount of merchandise was stolen during the heist. Detectives are now working the scene looking for answers.

If you know any information about either incident, please call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.