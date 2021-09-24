Police: Man shot multiple times at DeKalb County package store

article

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a shooting at a package store that hospitalized one person Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 2500 block of Candler Road around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. His identity and condition are unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this case, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

