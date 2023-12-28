Woman hospitalized, man in custody after shooting in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police have charged a man in connection with a shooting near a liquor store on Wednesday.

Officials say shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called to the Big Man Package Store on Candler Road near Ember Drive after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot once.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

A short time afterward, investigators located the suspected gunman and took him into custody. He's now in the DeKalb County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman or the man connected to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the shooting investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.