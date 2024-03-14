WNBA's Candace Parker unveils new community outdoor gym in Atlanta

Atlanta has a new free-to-use outdoor gym with special thanks to seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker.

On Wednesday, the Muscle Milk Fitness Court was unveiled at Atlanta's D.H. Stanton Park.

The court will allow everyone in the community a safe place to exercise free of charge with circuit training available for athletes of all levels.

Parker said she was happy to give back to the area.

"Atlanta is almost like a second home to me. I'm here quite a bit," she said. "I think that Atlanta has given me so much."

Muscle Milk is on a mission to make inner and outer strength more accessible through its cause-based initiative The Lifting Project.

The fitness court is an extension of that program, and a spokesperson for the brand said it is excited to help Atlantans own their strength.