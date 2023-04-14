DeKalb County man shot multiple times during suspected home invasion

article

A man was rushed to the hospital on Friday evening after being shot in an attempted home invasion, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 3400 block of Calumet Road. Police say officers found a man in his 40s suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the man, who lives at the residence, was the target of an armed home invasion. It was not clear if the suspect made off with anything from inside the home.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.