California has lowest COVID case rate in the nation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation .

Figures compiled late last week show weekly cases in California have dropped 32% from one month ago, due to the state's success in controlling the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC credits that success on California's high vaccination rate, and the willingness of people across the state to wear masks in public.

Officials have made masks mandatory again in many indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Some parts of the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Berkeley, require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues.

MORE: California only state to advance out of high transmission category for COVID

Vaccinations were also required for healthcare workers and state employees. A similar requirement was imposed on teachers and other staff in California schools.

California's recent improvement against the COVID outbreak was noted in another way by the CDC. Last week, the Golden State was the only one in the U.S. categorized as an area of "substantial community transmission" while 49 other states remained in the "high" transmission group.

Advertisement

Nationwide the US is seeing an average of 295 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 9.5 percent. California is seeing 20 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

