Malfunctioning plane crashes, catches fire at Calhoun airport

A pilot attempting an emergency landing at Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun Saturday afternoon crashed upon landing. Authorities say the aircraft went up in flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash. The pilot noticed issues with the single-engine Mooney M20C almost immediately upon takeoff and tried to turn the aircraft around, according to the report. On its way back down, the plane crash-landed onto the airport runway.

It has been confirmed that both the pilot and one passenger, the only two people who occupied the plane, were able to escape before it caught fire.

Both individuals suffered only minor injuries.