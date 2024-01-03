Police searching for missing 13-year-old Athens boy

article

Athens-Clarke County police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Officers are searching for 13-year-old Caleb Robison.

Robinson is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds.

The teen is described as having brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "Good Vibes" written in white lettering on the front, black pants, and gray, black, and white checkered Vans shoes. He was carrying a blue Northface backpack and a colorful skateboard with "UFO" on it.

Police have not shared details about where Robinson was last seen or when he was reported missing.

If you have any information about where Robinson could be, call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.