Georgia patrol officer dies while on-duty, GBI investigating

A Georgia police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers killed while on duty.

The Cairo Police Department has identified the officer as Master Patrol Office Clarence "CJ" Williams.

According to WCTV, Williams had been called to help with a traffic stop and foot chase when he suffered a "medical episode" at the scene and died.

Officials say Williams, a Cairo, Georgia native, joined the Cairo Police Department in 2020 and "quickly gained the respect and love of all that met him."

The cause of William's death has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the circumstances behind his death.