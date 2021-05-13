GBI hoping to identify victim in 38-year-old cold case murder

article

Georgia investigators need your help identifying a victim in a cold case from over 35 years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says on the morning of July 15, 1983, police located the body of a man on Highway 93 South about 10 miles south of Cairo, Georgia. To this day, the man has not been identified.

Officials say the homicide victim was 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

The unidentified man is described as having curly greyish-brown hair and a brown mustache. He was found wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, blue shorts with red trim, basketweave slip-on shoes, and a gold wristwatch. Police say the man smoked Camel cigarettes.

The GBI has released a sketch of what they believe the man to have looked like in hopes that it could help solve the case.

If you have any information about the unknown victim, please call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.