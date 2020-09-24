Butts County school closed for 10 days, dozens of students in quarantine

Students at Jackson High School in Butts County are transitioning back to virtual learning while in quarantine.

In an email, Jackson High School principal Will Rustin said virtual learning for all students will be effective at the end of classes Thursdayand and will last through October 8. The school plans to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, October 14.

No other schools in the Butts County School System will be affected and will continue in-person learning.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

As of Wednesday, Rustin said 88 students and 9 staff were under quarantine at the school and that many students and staff were awaiting test results.

School officials said the they plan to thoroughly disinfect all of our facilities at JHS in the interim.

Students have been instructed to use Google Classroom for their instructional periods. Instructional packets will be available for students that do not have internet access. Instructional packets will be available for pickup in the font of the school by the end of the day Friday, September 25, 2020.

Advertisement

Students who need a Chromebook will be allowed to checkout a device at school on Thursday, September 24.

GET MORE EDUCATION HEADLINES

School staff will be reporting to campus and will be available by appointment to support students as needed.



Extra-curricular activities, with the exception of football, will continue after school.

Students should follow the guidance of their head coach or sponsor concerning practice and activities.

Dual enrollment students will continue to follow their established schedule. Bus transportation will still be provided for dual enrollment students.

Students are able to receive meal packages during this virtual learning period at the Jackson Elementary School bus ramp located at 1105 Brownlee Road.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.