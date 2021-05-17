Butts County man wanted on family violence charges, deputies say

article

Deputies in Butts County are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted on family violence charges.

Joseph Antoine Lane was last seen on May 9, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said. He is wanted for aggravated assault family violence, aggravated battery family violence, five counts of cruelty to children, theft by taking motor vehicle, and criminal trespass stemming from an incident that night, deputies said.

Lane is described by investigators as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with shoulder-length or slightly longer dreaded hair. He has a cross tattoo under his right eye, deputies said.

He may be using crutches or a cane to get around, deputies said.

Deputies consider him "armed and dangerous".

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Investigator N. Baldwin at 470-388-9915.

