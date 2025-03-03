Butts County deputy among two injured in early morning Newton County crash

The Brief Two drivers, including a Butts County deputy, were injured in a crash in Newton County. The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Georgia 142 near Harland Drive. The driver of a gray Jeep Cherokee failed to yield while turning left, causing the crash.



Two drivers, including a Butts County deputy, were injured in an early morning crash in Newton County.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. along Georgia 142 near Harland Drive.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a gray Jeep Cherokee was traveling south and failed to yield while turning left in front of the deputy.

The crash caused the Jeep to overturn and leave the roadway.

Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

It is not clear if the driver of the Jeep will be cited.