Miller concedes to Trump-backed Jones in Republican Georgia primary for lieutenant governor

article

The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor now has a Republican candidate. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller has conceded the race to frontrunner State Sen. Burt Jones, who was back by former President Trump.

Jones led the polls on Tuesday with just over 50% of the vote. On Friday, Miller, who pulled in a solid 31% of the vote issued a statement congratulating his GOP colleague on the win.

"EARLIER TODAY, I SPOKE WITH AND congratulated the victor, Burt Jones, and wish him well. I look forward to supporting Burt in the upcoming general election and I am fully committed to his success, the success of the Republican Party, and the success of the State of Georgia. I also salute others in the Republican primary, Ms. Seaver and Mr. McGregor," Miller wrote.

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Businesswoman Jeanne Seaver and manufacturing plant supervisor Mack McGregor were also on the Republican ballot collectively pulled in the remaining 19% of the vote. Miller called on them and all Republicans to unite behind Jones.

"I concede this race today not asking for a recount, despite how close we came to a runoff. I’m proud to have taken part in passing our election integrity law last year, and I believe it’s now proven to work. For the sake of our state, I call on all who are advancing to the general election to FIGHT ALL YOU CAN ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL, BUT ONCE THE VOTES ARE CAST AND COUNTED to accept the election results," he concluded.

Jones was expected to head into a runoff with Miller. With Miller's concession, Jones can now turn his sights on November.

Representative Kwanza Hall wears a protective mask during a swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.(Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Democratic race has headed into a runoff.

Advertisement

Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall took 30% of the vote on Tuesday. He will face 2018 Democratic attorney general nominee Charlie Bailey on June 13.