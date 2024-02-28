Burglars hit A Ma Maniére in Atlanta twice, stealing $15K in clothing

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Atlanta police are looking for two burglars who broke into a luxury clothing store on Marietta Street NW in Atlanta not just once, but twice.

Police say the burglars stole $15,000 worth of clothing from A Ma Maniére, which sells European-inspired men's streetwear and sneakers, on Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

Police did not provide a physical description of the thieves.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may be able to identify these individuals to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.