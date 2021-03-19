Burgers with Buck visits Midtown's Apres Diem

For more than two decades, Apres Diem has been a cool place to eat, socialize, and hang out in Midtown Atlanta. Described as a relaxed yet sophisticated take on the European style of dining, it’s an international bistro, a perfect place to eat a delicious meal on the patio, have a coffee or espresso, dessert, cocktails, and oh yeah … a great burger (or two).

The Brunch Burger starts with an 8-ounce Angus beef patty. It is topped with an over-easy egg and bacon and served with lettuce, tomato, and pico de gallo, all on a brioche bun.

Now if 100% Angus beef is not your thing, they are well known for their Turkey Burger. It is house-ground, grilled, and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, sage aioli, and sauteed onions. Both the Brunch Burger and the Turkey Burger are served with your choice of a side, but speaking from personal experience, their house-made fries are really good.

For the record, #BurgersWithBuck only had time to taste one during the segment, but in case you’re wondering… consumed every bite of both burgers after the cameras stopped rolling. In our professional opinion, you can’t go wrong with either option.

Let us know what you think, and when you go to Apres Diem, make sure to say hello to Andy. He’s a very interesting guy. Also, tell him #BWB sent you.

For more information about Apres Diem including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

