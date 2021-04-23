Burgers with Buck visits Avondale Estate's The Lost Druid Brewery

The Lost Druid in Avondale Estates is a brewery featuring 21 beer taps plus additional non-alcoholic options. They describe themselves as a community-centric taproom with a shareable/small plate-oriented kitchen. However, that description doesn’t necessarily describe their signature White Bull Burger. First, it’s not small, and secondly, once you take a bite of it … it’s highly unlikely that you are going to want to share it with anyone.

How does this sound? A ½-pound blended brisket, chuck, and short rib patty with caramelized onions and romaine lettuce served on a buttered brioche bun. Sounds delicious already, right? Keep reading because what makes this burger truly unique is the roasted garlic-infused smoked gouda fondue.

In the professional opinion of #BurgersWithBuck (for the record, this is #BWBonGDA #260), the White Bull Burger is really good, and through Sunday it is an exceptionally good deal as well. The White Bull Burger served with kettle chips for the low price of… $10 for the remainder of #ATLBurgerWeek (4/19-4/25).

The Lost Druid is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Rob and Stacia Familo-Hopek, who each left their long-term professional careers to follow their passion, and it really seems to be working.

Wondering about the unique name? Turns out, Rob, who attended Oglethorpe University and lived in the Druid Hills area at the time, became fascinated with Druids. According to Stacia, as he learned more about them, he became aware that the Druids believed in respecting Mother Nature and respecting Mother Earth. He also learned that there were a group of Druids who were alchemists, and one of his passions was home brewing, which has a lot to do with chemistry. He started referring to himself as the Lost Druid, and when he decided to go from home brewing to opening a brewery, the name just made sense … and the rest, as they say, is history.

For more information about The Lost Druid including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://thelostdruid.com. And for more information on Atlanta Burger Week including participating restaurants and their special burger offerings, go to https://creativeloafing.com/burger-week. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

