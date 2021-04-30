Burgers with Buck tries Taylor’D Bar-B-Q's award-winning burger

What a week for my Atlanta area burger-loving brethren and sistren. #BurgersWIthBuck sure hopes you got out and about and took advantage of all the great deals on great burgers all over town.

And congratulations are in order for the 2021 Creative Loafing Atlanta Burger Week winner … Taylor’D Bar-B-Q in Avondale.

They created their Taylor’D Burger just for the contest and it was so popular that it will be added to the menu as a permanent weekly special.

How does this sound … two smashed patties, topped with house-made smoked onion Jameson jam, caramelized onions, spicy BBQ sauce, house-made pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, piled high and served on a garlic buttered, toasted Brioche bun?

As good as it sounds, it tastes even better, just ask the voters in the #ATLBurgerWeek poll. In fact, this burger created for the contest will, by popular demand, be added to the permanent menu as a weekly special every Thursday. It will also be available this weekend (this weekend only), as a part of the celebration of their local title.

Congrats to all the restaurants that participated in Atlanta Burger Week, and congrats to all the burger lovers who took advantage. We can hardly wait until next year.

