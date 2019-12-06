Burgers with Buck: Restaurant 10

Whether you are going to the SEC Championship game this weekend in Atlanta or not, it is likely that you will be attending some event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at some point in the future. Some of you may choose to tailgate before your big event, and of course, there are so many food options inside MBS, but #BurgersWithBuck is here to let you know about another, extremely convenient and delicious option.

As far as proximity, Restaurant 10 could not be any closer to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is literally a stones throw away, just across Northside Drive from the southwest corner of the stadium. Two things though, despite the location next to a stadium and a room full of TV’s, it is not a sports bar. And despite some delicious burger options on the menu, it is far from a burger joint.

Restaurant 10 features upscale southern cuisine and BBQ, but you know what attracted #BWB. Their signature/namesake burger (the Restaurant 10 Burger) is unique. It is the brainchild of head chef Xavier Griffin and it features, in his words, “some of his favorite things”. It starts with their ground chuck which is topped with thick-cut bacon, and white cheddar cheese and served on a sesame seed bun. The thing that makes this burger so unique is what’s on top of the bun… a fried egg. Yes, you read that right, a fried egg served on top of a sesame seed bun.

Restaurant 10 burger

It’s good, and Chef Xavier and GM Mykle are a lot of fun. When you go, tell them #BWB sent you.

For more information about Restaurant 10 Bar and Grill including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.restaurant10atl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.