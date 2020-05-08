Burgers with Buck: Mr. Styles Family Barbecue

In the back of the convenience store at the Chevron at 3441 Mt. Zion Road in Stockbridge is a small window and counter. Behind the glass, husband and wife Daric and Shanta Forrest, the owners of Mr. Styles Family Barbecue. On a side note, these two crack me up with their personalities that are almost as large as the burger we are featuring.

Now I hear the BBQ is really good, but that will have to wait for another visit. I trekked south to the Clayton/Henry County line with one thing in mind... the Buckanator. It's not everyday that you get a burger named after you.

The Buckanator is larger than life. It starts with two huge patties, topped with a generous portion of cheese and bacon. Then they add caramelized onions and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, plus their super secret but very special BBQ sauce, all in between a perfectly toasted bun.

As the old saying goes... go big or go home. We did both as we ordered the Buckanator takeout, bytvrest assured that kn trying #BWB fashion, every last morsel was consumed.

One more thing, incase you're wondering why they call it Mr. Styles Family Barbecue, it's because Daric is also a singer who goes by the name, Mr. Styles, and you can check him out on YouTube.

#BWB encourages you to support your local restaurants as they are trying to navigate these difficult times. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.

For more information about Mr. Styles Family Barbecue including location, menu, hours, and specials, go to their website.

If you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.