Burgers with Buck: Lagarde American Eatery

article

This is not your father’s Chamblee, GA.

Business is booming in Chamblee, and with all the new development in the area, it is quickly becoming a place to see and be seen.

One of the newest restaurants is Lagarde American Eatery, which overlooks the baseball field at Keswick Park (if you’re familiar with the area). Business partners Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura have created an American eatery with a distinct Louisiana flair (FYI… both of Chef Jamie’s parents were born in New Orleans and the menu includes many of his family recipes).

#BurgersWithBuck loves Cajun food as much as anyone and hopes to sample some the fare at a later date, but this was a business trip. There’s only one burger on the menu at Lagarde and there’s nothing Louisiana, New Orleans, or Cajun about it.

It is called Leo’s Burger, named after Moura, but there’s a funny story about how it was created. Click the link and watch the story to hear it.

Here’s the lowdown though, it is two patties, both topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle… all served on a toasted brioche bun with fries. As far as the ingredients go, it is a basic, American double cheeseburger, but there’s nothing basic about it. It is a classic, memory invoking burger that tastes familiar from the very first bite.

Advertisement

Lagarde is open for dinner seven days a week, and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (and yes to answer your question, Leo’s Burger is on the brunch menu). At this point, Lagarde is not open for lunch, but food delivery services are an option for you at lunch during the week.

And finally, Happy New Year from #BWB. Looking forward to another great year of celebrating burgers in and around Atlanta, and beyond.

For more information about Lagarde American Eatery including their location, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.lagardeatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.