College football and burgers come together at Atlanta's Hudson Grille

It’s week six of the college football season. Wouldn’t you say it’s about time #BurgersWithBuck not only acknowledges it but also celebrates it? I mean, we love burgers and we love football, and let’s face it … the two have gone hand-in-hand (or should I say hand-in-mouth) forever.

Hudson Grille is a longtime Atlanta sports bar institution boasting six locations including their newest in Little 5 Points (located at the former Front Page News and Tijuana Garage).

Since we couldn’t decide between two of their college football-themed burgers on the menu, we decided to feature them both. The one thing they both have in common is that they start with a half-pound Angus Beef Ground Chuck patty, served on either a white, wheat, or gluten-free bun. And that’s where the similarities end.

Let’s start with The Four Horsemen Burger is an homage to the Knute Rockne era of Notre Dame football. Atop that hand-pattied meat is a jalapeno cheese fritter and it is served with their scorpion stinger sauce, apricot-habanero marmalade, crushed red pepper, lettuce, and tomato. Yes, this one has a bit of a kick to it.

Our other option, UGA’s Breakfast Burger named after the University of Georgia mascot, UGA. It’s the same half-pound patty and your choice of bun, but this one has smoked bacon, a fried egg, BBQ mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Not sure if UGA has ever had one, but I am sure he would like it if he did.

As you can see, we were presented with a tough choice as both look and sound delicious. In the end, we opted for UGA’s breakfast burger for several reasons. One, we are in Georgia. Two, the Dawgs are undefeated and ranked second in the country. And three, they visit 18th-ranked Auburn on Saturday in the oldest rivalry in the deep south.

For more information about Hudson Grille including their locations, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://hudsongrille.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

