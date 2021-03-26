Burgers with Buck honored by Botica burger

There’s only one Chef Mimmo, and his newest restaurant concept is as unique as the man himself.

Botica in Buckhead combines the flavors of Mexico and Spain in a fun and lively atmosphere. It’s not a sports bar, but it boasts 40 high-definition, flat-screen TVs. And it’s not a burger joint, but it boasts a delicious burger that is near and dear to the heart of #BurgersWithBuck.

Buck’s Burger, which by the way, we couldn’t be more honored, is a perfect example of the combination of flavors and cultures on the menu at Botica. It starts with Wagyu Beef topped with a blend of cheddar and smoked cheddar cheeses. Add Cheshire bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, grilled onions, spicy aioli, and a fried egg and you’ve got, Buck’s Burger. It is served with a fried jalapeno and Spanish potatoes.

Botica has a great location in Buckhead and a wonderful patio as we head into the warmer months here in Atlanta.

For more information about Botica including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

