Burgers with Buck: Home grown

If you’ve ever been to Home grown in Reynoldstown, you’re probably familiar with the Comfy Chicken Biscuit… and by familiar we mean you probably love it. But what #BurgersWithBuck would like to know is, have you ever tried their burger?

If the answer is no, #BWB recommends that you do. If the answer is yes… well then you know exactly what we mean.

Now, while you can get a delicious Home Grown burger any way you want it, we opted for The Griffin, a specialty burger named after a friend of owner Kevin Clark. It is a take-off on their ever popular Grant’s Stack sandwich. The Griffin is made up of two three ounce patties, slathered with a generous portion of their Home grown pimento cheese, topped with their signature fried green tomatoes, and served on a toasted, wheat bun.

It’s really, really good and also really, really messy… a great combination if you ask us.

The bad news, for now… the dining room at Home grown is still closed due to the current pandemic, but the good news is…you can still get your HG fix three days a week. They are open for takeout/to go orders every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you don’t even have to get out of your car. More good news, though the menu is limited, the Comfy is always on it, and this weekend you can add the Griffin.

Tell ‘em #BurgersWithBuck sent you. If you try it, hit me up and let me know what you think.

For more information about Home grown including location, menu, and hours, go to their website. If you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.