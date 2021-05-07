Burgers with Buck tries Folk Art's customizable burger

Prior to this week, #BurgersWithBuck was quite familiar with Folk Art as a great place for breakfast and brunch, but as we learned, the delicious way, they are soooo much more than that. What they are is a great place for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch, specializing in all-day diner-style favorites, and that includes a fantastic burger.

Technically, they don’t have a signature burger on the menu which gives you the opportunity to create and customize your own signature burger. It starts with Certified Angus Beef (or plant based Impossible Burger, if you so choose) and a brioche bun , and from there it is up to you. Topping options include jalapeno, truffled mushroom, caramelized onion, fried green tomato, avocado, bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese (as well as most another type of cheese), among other things. A quite popular combination is their house made pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomatoes. One bite and you’ll see why it is so popular.

There are two Folk Art locations, the original in Inman Park and their newest location, which we visited, in Downtown Decatur.

For more information about Folk Art (Decatur and Inman Park) including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.folkartrestaurant.com. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

