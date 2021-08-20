Grant Park pizza restaurant serves up limited-time special burger

#BurgersWithBuck at Firepit Pizza Tavern? Oh yes!

Created by Atlanta native and winner of Food Network’s "Cutthroat Kitchen" Leslie Cohen, Firepit, which is located directly across the street from historic Oakland Cemetery in Grant Park, is known for great tavern-style pizza, their signature Unicorn wings, and at least for now … burgers. Yes, you read that right!

They don’t always have one on the menu, but when they do add a specialty burger, Executive Chef Shaun Whitmer likes to have fun with it. For the time being, it’s the Crispy Prosciutto Burger. How does this sound? A double, diner-style smash patty burger topped with goat cheese, a house-made red onion marmalade, crispy prosciutto chips, garlic mayonnaise, and arugula, all served on a brioche bun. It’s every bit as good as it sounds, in fact even better.

Right now the plan is for the Crispy Prosciutto Burger will be available for one week, so you might want to hurry over there and take advantage.

For more information about Firepit Pizza Tavern including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, http://www.firepitatl.com/ .

