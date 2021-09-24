Alpharetta's Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar serves up larger-than-life burger

As the name implies, Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar at Halcyon in Alpharetta is not a steak house. It is an upscale restaurant that maintains an intimate and approachable vibe, with a vast selection of wines and USDA Prime and Premium cut steaks, and as you might imagine given where you are reading this … a great burger.

The name is simple - the Cattle Shed Burger - but that is where the simplicity ends. It is house-ground from the trimmings of their high-end steaks, including their dry-aged ribeyes, filets, and NY strips. Now the first thing you will likely notice about this burger is its height followed quickly by the really cool branding of their logo on top of the Brioche Bun. Inside are two 6-ounce, locally sourced, grass-fed, Black Angus patties (yes, that’s 12 ounces of meat if you’re scoring at home), topped with a generous helping of Muenster cheese, sauce Gribiche (a mayo-based sauce consisting of capers, lemon, garlic, and pickles), and crispy shallots, and served with their house seasoned fries.

It is at the same time, larger than life, and the perfect size for a burger lover like yours truly.

Cattle Shed is open for dinner seven days a week, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and it is the perfect time of year to enjoy their outdoor bar and dining area.

For more information about Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://cattleshedwinebar.com/locations/alpharetta . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS