Burgers with Buck: BGR Grille East Point

There’s nothing fancy about BGR Grille in East Point, but there’s definitely something quite tasty about the place.

According to their website, the open kitchen and modest dining room, at the downtown East Point establishment, keeps the overhead down and allows them to focus on high quality food at affordable prices.

They have many different burger variations on the menu, with something for, pretty much everyone. For starters, diners can choose between a hand crafted steak, turkey, lamb, or black bean patty, served on a lightly toasted brioche or whole wheat Greek bun. Here’s the secret though, all burgers are prepped and grilled with their famous “Craft Ale Grill Sauce”, providing a bold flavor. Burger lovers can also choose the cooking method, either grilled over an open flame, or prepared diner style on a traditional flat-top.

We opted for the Blackened Bleu Burger, complete with an eight ounce patty, Cajun seasoning, provolone cheese, bleu cheese sauce, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, and their House Red Ale Sauce, and a healthy portion of their house-cut fries. You can also add other fresh toppings, and there are many to choose from, if you so desire.

For more information about BGR Grille including the location, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.thebgrgrille.com/

