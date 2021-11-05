1911 Biscuits and Burgers serves up delicious meals in Smyrna

There’s a new spot in Smyrna that is quickly developing a good reputation for both their breakfast and lunch options. It is appropriately called 1911 Biscuits & Burgers. There is no burger served on a biscuit on the menu, but that sure made the #BurgersWithBuck staff think about the possibilities.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The rest of the name, 1911, is an ode to the military and first responders. According to co-owners Terry Kirby and Brian Kennington, the Colt 1911 was the first standard-issue sidearm for the US Armed Forces from 1911-1985, and the ‘911’ in the name is a nod to police, fire, and emergency medical teams who respond to 911 calls.

While there are several burgers on the menu, we decided to feature the Smoking Gun BBQ Burger, and we feel really good about our choice. It is a 4-ounce Black Angus pattie topped with cheese, smoked brisket, house-made BBQ sauce, house-made slaw, and pickles. It is an absolute mess to eat, but you won’t regret it. Pro tip… extra napkins.

Kirby and Kennington, who also own Red Sky Tapas and Bar in Marietta, have known each other since middle school. They decided to get together and open 1911 Biscuits & Burgers back in March, and #BWB is glad they did. We think you will be too.

Also, after talking to a few customers they got us thinking about bringing back our old segment, ‘Breakfast With Buck’.

For more information about 1911 Biscuits & Burgers including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.1911biscuits.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS