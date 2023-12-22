Bullet holes dot DeKalb County home after shooting forces woman to dodge gunfire

A DeKalb County woman says she was sitting just feet away from where bullets pierced through her home.

"It's pretty big though. I'm thinking, it's the one that came from outside and went through the window," Wanda McKay said.

McKay walks FOX 5 through the newly added bullet holes that now dot her family's longtime home.

"I was sitting here, putting up dishes and things, and the TV was on, and that's when I heard the gunshots," McKay said.

It happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m. at her home on busy Columbia Drive.

"It was firing, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow!’ The kind of stuff that you usually hear on TV," McKay described. "I leaned out the way. I'm sitting in the chair, and I leaned down just in case bullets started flying through."

Thankfully, no one was injured.

"I didn't notice this, but this one gunshot went through the picture. When we took it down to look at it, we see, that it came through the wood," McKay said.

The bullet traveled through the home and out the back.

McKay is grateful it wasn't hours earlier when younger kids would have been enjoying a meal.

"I make them sit at the table to eat meals. Had it been earlier during the day, we would have been sitting here," McKay said.

Another bullet pierced through the living room and shattered a window.

"The irony of it all was that earlier that day my cousin and her mother-in-law was here, and she was sitting right here," McKay said.

As DeKalb County police work to figure out who is responsible, it's a simple message from a grateful woman.

"Don't shoot. Don't innocently walk by and fire succession of bullets at people or people's housing because you never know the outcome of your actions," McKay said.

McKay says she doesn't believe she was specifically targeted, but people may have been shooting at someone across the street.

If you know anything that might be able to help in this investigation, come forward. You can remain anonymous.